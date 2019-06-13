Sheffield steel firm honours former manager
The hospital that treated a former steelworker for cancer, has received a cash sum from Sheffield Forgemasters, in his memory.
The engineering company has donated £2,500 to Weston Park Cancer Charity in memory of retired Melt Shop refractories manager, Nigel Hobson from Stanington.
Mr Hobson died from a heart complication, just months after retirement, following successful cancer treatment at Weston Park.
Sheffield Forgemasters recently hosted a national film agency, which used the company's Melt Shop as location for a global car manufacturer advert, so requested that a charitable donation should be made in memory of Nigel, instead of the usual location fee.
John Hepworth, reliability engineer in the Melt Shop, said: “I was lucky to work with Nigel for more than 11 years. It is fantastic that the management has pledged this money to support the incredible work that is done for cancer patients at Weston Park Hospital and to commemorate Nigel's life.”
Mr Hobson died at the age of 62, having retired from Forgemasters in July 2018 after 14 years of service, and had been diagnosed with cancer just prior to his retirement. He was treated for cancer at Weston Park Hospital twice, in 1994 and in 2018.
Mr Hepworth added: “Nigel was a very affable man and had an extended family in Belgium who he saw often. It was testament to his popularity that so many people came to chapel for his funeral, they couldn't fit in!”
A steel maker at Forgemasters for a number of years, Mr Hobson also studied for his qualification in chemical engineering as a mature student, spending his last six years at the company as refractories manager.
Sam Dixon, CEO at Weston Park Cancer Charity, said: "With the generous support of Sheffield Forgemasters, we can continue to give patients and their families access to the very best cancer care services.”
Nigel's widow, Karen, joined staff at a cheque presentation.