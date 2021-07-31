Sheffield star Richard Hawley becomes patron of Children's Hospital Charity in Sheffield

The acclaimed guitarist, singer-songwriter and producer rose to fame with The Longpigs in the 1990s before joining Pulp.

The Sheffield-born star has also worked on collaborations with the Arctic Monkeys, Manic Street Preachers, Elbow and Paul Weller during his impressive career.

Richard Hawley

He said his new charity role enables him to express his gratitude for the care he previously received at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“I’m so chuffed to become a patron of The Children’s Hospital Charity. I spent a lot of time at Sheffield Children’s as a boy and I owe this wonderful place a great debt. Without the care I received at the hospital, my life would have taken a very different path” he said.

“My Grandma, mum, auntie, wife, brother-in-law and daughter have all worked or are currently working in the NHS. I’ll try my best to make a positive difference, just like they do, every day.”

He said he will support charity’s fundraising efforts to help transform the facilities at the city’s specialist children’s hospital through its Building a Better Future appeal.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused the charity’s fundraising to drop by around 35 per cent in the last financial year – a loss of around £1.3 million.

Robert Gurruchaga, Philanthropy Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, added: “We are delighted to have a musician of Richard’s calibre join our patron team. He is a true icon, not just to the people of Sheffield but to fans across the country and around the world.

“It is no surprise given the brilliant staff and expertise at Sheffield Children’s that Richard has gone to reach the pinnacle of his profession after the care he received at the hospital.

“His example serves as an inspiration to us all and I’m really excited to be working with him in the years to come to help deliver our upcoming charity projects to transform the facilities at Sheffield Children’s.”