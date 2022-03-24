Sheffield St Lukes Hospice £15,000 lottery rollover win set to give Gilly McDonough dream holiday
Never mind the EuroMillions – it’s the St Luke’s Hospice Lottery in Sheffield that’s come up trumps for Gilly McDonough.
And now she and her husband, Charlie, are eyeing up the holiday of a lifefime after a rollover jackpot win left them with £15,000 to spend.
The couple, who live near Worcester, have been playing the lottery since Gilly’s dad Michael, who lived in Whirlow, was a patient at St Luke’s in 2013.
But Gilly admits she was completely bowled over when she received the notification that she had won the top prize.
And with a champagne greeting waiting for them when they visited St Luke’s to pick up their cheque, the couple said they really felt they had been given the VIP treatment for the day.
“The care my dad received at St Luke’s was amazing so we signed up for the lottery soon after he died and we’ve kept it going ever since,” Gilly said.
“I think we’ve won a couple of £5 prizes in the past but I never dreamed we might win so much.
“My husband has a big birthday coming up at the end of this year so some of the money will probably go on a trip to somewhere like Thailand with friends.
“We’d been talking about doing something like that for a while and this really makes it possible.
“We’d like to share some with our family too and I’m sure some of the winnings will be going back to St Luke’s, especially as it’s their 50th birthday this year and it seems like the right thing to do.”