Sheffield schoolboy set to run 100 miles for St Luke's Hospice

The St Luke’s Home Run asks supporters to run 13 miles throughout February.

But Eddie, a pupil at Stradbroke Primary School, smashed that target and went on to complete an incredible 60 miles in memory of his grandma Kathleen Maddock, who was a St Luke’s patient.

Now Eddie and dad Andy are back in training for Home Run 2022, with Eddie determined that this time he will be able to clock up an extraordinary 100 miles and beat both his previous fundraising and running targets!

Stradbroke Primary School pupil Eddie Reynolds is to run 100 miles for St Luke's Hospice in Sheffield

“Eddie knows about St Luke’s and how they looked after his gran and he said last year that he wanted to take part and do something for St Luke’s,” said mum Lisa.

“We were overwhelmed by how enthusiastic he was and also by the generosity of all the people who supported him.

“He’s been saying for weeks that he wanted to do something again so when he heard that Home Run was coming back for February he wanted to sign up straight away.

“His dad is going to be supporting him again and he’s determined to meet that 100 mile target because he knows how important it is to support St Luke’s.

“He’s already taken his sponsor form to school, he’ll be taking it to scouts and I’m sure Andy’s colleagues at First Buses will want to support them too.”

The Home Run challenge is simple - just run 13 miles throughout February and help raise vital funds to help the St Luke’s Community Team to continue caring for hundreds of people across Sheffield, in their own homes.

Regular runners might go the full distance in one run, others might spread the distance over a few days with shorter runs or even walks, making it the ideal event for people of all ages and all abilities.

Runners can plot their own routes, set their own schedules - following all current government Coronavirus social distancing guidelines - and have to complete the challenge by the end of February.