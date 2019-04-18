Sheffield residents advised to make sure they have enough prescribed medicine this Easter

NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is reminding Sheffield residents to make sure they have enough of their prescribed medication for the Easter holiday and to keep medicines at home to treat minor illnesses.

Anyone who has a repeat prescription or takes regular medication should check they have enough in stock to last the bank holiday weekend and, if not, order more as soon as possible.

Dr Anthony Gore, Sheffield GP and CCG Clinical Director Care Outside of Hospital, said: “Please plan to look after yourself and your health - if you are on a repeat prescription, make sure to order it before Easter.

“If you are worried about your health over the weekend, many pharmacies in Sheffield will remain open and can see you without an appointment. READ MORE: How to find out which pharmacies are open in Doncaster and Sheffield over Easter

Advice from NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group

Pharmacists are highly trained health professionals – they can help you with more than you might think.

“We hope everyone enjoys the Easter weekend but if you do need healthcare, please think about the best place to go. Help us help you to get the help you need as quickly as possible, and to keep A&E for serious and life-threatening emergencies only.”

As well as advising people on the use of prescription and over-the-counter medicines, pharmacists are also qualified to offer guidance on a wealth of illnesses and health concerns, such as coughs, colds, insect bites, tummy troubles and thrush.

They can also help you keep a well-stocked medicine cabinet at home, making sure you’re prepared for any minor illnesses or ailments that may strike over the holiday period, such as headaches, hayfever or diarrhoea.

A list of local pharmacies that will be open over the Easter bank holiday, as well as more information, is available on the CCG’s website: http://www.sheffieldccg.nhs.uk