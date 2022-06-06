Sheffield ranked among top 10 UK cities for elderly care

Ranked ninth out of 50 places to be assessed, Sheffield features among the best major cities in the UK for elderly care.

The research conducted by Lottie aimed at discovering the best UK cities for care of over-65-year-olds. The experts behind the study created an index-based point system to rank the top 50 UK cities based on care and health facilities for the elderly.

The study was conducted in order to find which cities take the best care of their elderly residents ‘with the number of over-85s predicted to treble by 2066’.

Sheffield among UK's best for elderly care. Graphic: Lottie

Sheffield gained a score of 6.39 out of a possible 10, with Durham topping the leaderboards with a score of 8.79 out of 10.

Factors that were taken into consideration when coming to an overall score were care home review scores, restaurant rating scores, hospital distance score, and park access score.

Whilst achieving quite a low 4.49 score for review of care homes, Sheffield’s elderly care rating was hugely boosted by its park access score, which was an impressive 8.98, with hospital distance and restaurant distance both rated 6.73.

Another South Yorkshire city, Doncaster, also earned a top 10 finish for best elderly care in the UK, finishing in third position, ranking above Sheffield with an overall score of 8.43.

All data was recorded by Lottie in February 2022 and was accurate as of then.