Sheffield Race for Life 'Pretty Muddy': 30 pictures as hundreds join muddy obstacle race at Graves Park

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 9th Jun 2024, 09:37 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2024, 09:41 BST

30 pictures of mud-splattered obstacle race at Graves Park, Sheffield, curtain raiser for main Race For Life

The mud was flying at Graves Park yesterday, as the first part of Sheffield’s Race for Life weekend was anything but clean!

Saturday saw Cancer Research UK’s Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events - a mud splattered obstacle course which served as the first leg of a weekend which today (Sunday June 9) stages the main Race for Life, with 3k, 5k and 10k versions going around the park.

Taking part in the Pretty Muddy event on Saturday, were people of all ages and abilities took on the mud splattered 5k obstacle course including mud pits and inflatable slides. There was a special event just for the youngsters - Pretty Muddy Kids.

Special VIP guest, who sounded the horn to set participants off, was South Yorkshire Beauty Queen, Charlotte Lister, 36, who grew up surrounded by cancer.

Charlotte, who will be a finalist in Ms Great Britain in October, had swapped her make up for mud as she then headed off round the 5k inflatable obstacle course.

She was only three years old when her dad, Phil, 63, was diagnosed with Hodkin Lymphoma. After chemotherapy and radiotherapy, the good news was he was given the all-clear. However, she lost all her grandparents to cancer.

Entries are still open for Race for Life events across South Yorkshire, including Doncaster on Sunday 16 June and Barnsley on Sunday 30 June.   

VIP Guest Charlotte Lister sets runners off. Photo: CRUK/Nicki Embleton

1. And they're off

VIP Guest Charlotte Lister sets runners off. Photo: CRUK/Nicki Embleton Photo: CRUK/Nicki Embleton

Amy and Jo lead warm up - with special guest Kev from Tupton RUFC

2. Warm up

Amy and Jo lead warm up - with special guest Kev from Tupton RUFC Photo: CRUK/Nicki Embleton

Charlotte Lister (L) with Team Crown Hotel Bawtry

3. Crown

Charlotte Lister (L) with Team Crown Hotel Bawtry Photo: CRUK/Nicki Embleton

Ecclesfield Red Rose Junior Football Club U14s., Picture: CRUK/Nicki Embleton

4. Red Rose

Ecclesfield Red Rose Junior Football Club U14s., Picture: CRUK/Nicki Embleton Photo: CRUK/Nicki Embleton

