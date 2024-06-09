The mud was flying at Graves Park yesterday, as the first part of Sheffield’s Race for Life weekend was anything but clean!

Saturday saw Cancer Research UK’s Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events - a mud splattered obstacle course which served as the first leg of a weekend which today (Sunday June 9) stages the main Race for Life, with 3k, 5k and 10k versions going around the park.

Taking part in the Pretty Muddy event on Saturday, were people of all ages and abilities took on the mud splattered 5k obstacle course including mud pits and inflatable slides. There was a special event just for the youngsters - Pretty Muddy Kids.

Special VIP guest, who sounded the horn to set participants off, was South Yorkshire Beauty Queen, Charlotte Lister, 36, who grew up surrounded by cancer.

Charlotte, who will be a finalist in Ms Great Britain in October, had swapped her make up for mud as she then headed off round the 5k inflatable obstacle course.

She was only three years old when her dad, Phil, 63, was diagnosed with Hodkin Lymphoma. After chemotherapy and radiotherapy, the good news was he was given the all-clear. However, she lost all her grandparents to cancer.

Entries are still open for Race for Life events across South Yorkshire, including Doncaster on Sunday 16 June and Barnsley on Sunday 30 June.

