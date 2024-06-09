Graves Park was packed - as hundreds joined today’s Race for Life to raise money for cancer research.

Almost 4,000 people have taken part over the weekend, and together they will have raised over £215,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Helen Brown who was the VIP starter of today’s race. Helen was the inspiration behind team Tits and Giggles, made up of 12 of her colleagues from Perrys car dealerships in South Yorkshire.

Helen, aged 38, who lives in Barnsley, is awaiting preventive surgery to remove and reconstruct her breasts after inheriting the faulty BRCA1 breast cancer gene from her mum, who developed, and survived, breast cancer.

Breast cancer had been rife in Helen’s family – her mum lost her mum to breast cancer, who was one of nine sisters who all died of breast cancer. Thanks to research to identify the faulty gene, Helen is able to take action to stop the cancer before it starts.

Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Yorkshire, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Sheffield, including our dedicated team of volunteers. Both the weather and the atmosphere were brilliant on both days at Graves Park and it was a wonderful and inspiring event.

“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime. Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“Life-saving research already helps people living with cancer every single day. It’s thanks to our supporters who fundraise that we can go further to discover new ways to beat the disease and create a future where everybody can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

“It was a fantastic bumper weekend at Race for Life Sheffield, full of emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease. “

Entries are still open for Race for Life events across South Yorkshire, including Doncaster on Sunday 16 June and Barnsley on Sunday 30 June.

