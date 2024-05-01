Sheffield Podiatry Service Steps Up For 28th Year Of Excellence In Patient Care
Since first receiving the award in 1996, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s Podiatry Service has been commended for providing outstanding foot and lower limb care to patients. The team specialise in wound care, management of diabetes-related foot complications, nail surgery, rheumatology, and pathologies that cause foot pain.
The Customer Service Excellence Standard is a national Government-backed quality award that recognises public and private sector organisations that deliver efficient and effective services that place customers at the heart of service provision.
To achieve the standard, organisations are assessed to show that they meet all 57 criteria elements that make up the programme, with special emphasis placed on quality, delivery, timeliness, accessibility, professionalism, and continuous improvement.
The Sheffield team not only met these requirements but surpassed them in many aspects. This recognition demonstrates that the service is not only meeting the standard but exceeding it, offering outstanding customer service.
Anne Hannon, who has been attending the Podiatry Service for care for the past two years said:
“The Podiatrists are all very professional and pleasant, I can’t fault them, they always look after me, and you can have a laugh and a joke. The care and service they deliver is excellent and they always explain everything so I can understand”.”
Saul Hill, Professional Head of Podiatry at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said:
“I am extremely proud of what the teams have achieved, their dedication is truly commendable. To continually strive for excellence and retain this award for the 28th year is amazing and highlights the hard work the teams have put in to continually improve and develop the service. Like all healthcare services, despite increasing demand and complexity, this award shows that teams have not lost sight of what matters most – our patients”.