Sheffield patients could be prescribed Peak District walks as treatment for mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“This is very welcome recognition of the benefit of what we, and others, do to improve mental wellbeing,” says Ian Sansbury, chief executive of the charity Mind Over Mountains.

Mind Over Mountains organises walks and weekend retreats in places like the Peak District National Park. Not only is walking and talking in nature itself therapeutic, every walk includes mindfulness sessions and the walkers are accompanied by qualified coaches and counsellors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity is increasingly working with social prescribing link workers, who are based within primary care networks. Patients can then qualify for free or heavily subsided places on walks and retreats, funded by the charity.

GPs could prescribe a walk up Mam Tor, east of Sheffield, as a way of improving mental wellbeing

“Evidence consistently shows a positive relationship between spending time in nature or exposure to nature and good health and wellbeing.” adds Ian Sansbury.

“Our ambition is to make nature-and activity-based responses to wellbeing the norm, rather than the exception, in mental health care and support. 91% of our participants last year said they felt a lasting benefit to their mental health from attending our events.”

The new NHS England contract for 2024-25, in force from this month, states that Primary Care Networks must “provide access to a social prescribing service to those who may benefit, so as to help meet the practical, social and emotional needs that can otherwise affect health and wellbeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Academy for Social Prescribing has also welcomed the 2024/5 contract for Primary Care Networks, saying it builds on the successful roll-out of social prescribing across England.

“Social Prescribing Link Workers are doing fantastic work supporting people and ensuring they can access non-medical support that benefits their health and wellbeing,” says Charlotte Osborn-Forde, chief executive of NASP.

“The new contract continues to make it clear that social prescribing is an important part of primary care, which should be available for patients in every area.”

In a recent report the College of Medicine found that social prescribing could lead to 4.5 million fewer GP appointments per year, with those patients receiving community-based social solutions. This could save the NHS a total of £275 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Commons Health and Social Care Committee has equally recognised the benefits. It says many things that affect our health and wellbeing cannot be treated by doctors or medication alone – like loneliness, debt or stress due to financial pressures or poor housing. Social prescribing connects people to non-medical support to address these issues and other unmet needs.

The committee is currently conducting an inquiry into prevention and has invited Mind Over Mountains to submit evidence to its future work-stream around mental health and wellbeing.

Steve Brine MP Chair of the Health and Social Care Committee said: