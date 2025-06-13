Sheffield patient hails amazing ‘trojan horse’ therapy for blood cancer patients

NHS first in world to roll out new 'trojan horse' therapy for blood cancer patients

A Sheffield man has become one of the first patients in the world to benefit from a pioneering therapy that could halt the progression of an aggressive blood cancer by nearly three times as long as existing treatments.

The NHS in England will be the first health system in the world to roll-out the new 'trojan horse' targeted therapy for blood cancer patients, giving new hope to patients.

In a statement released by NHS England, Royal Hallamshire Hospital patient Paul Silvester, who has accessed the treatment since February, hailed the life-extending drug as “amazing”.

Dr Elisa Roldangalvan said the 'trojan horse' targeted therapy had shown remarkable results in certain blood cancer patients

Around 1,500 patients a year with multiple myeloma – an incurable cancer of the bone marrow – could now be offered belantamab mafodotin on the NHS in England, after it was approved by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) yesterday [12 June].

The drug will be offered to eligible patients whose cancer has progressed or not responded to first-line treatment with another drug, lenalidomide.

Belantamab mafadotin – which was research and developed in the UK – is an antibody-drug conjugate, a type of treatment which targets and attaches to cancer cells.

The drugs have been described by researchers as ‘trojan horses’ as they are designed to be taken up by the cancer cell, before releasing a high concentration of a lethal molecule to destroy the cell from within.

Paul received the life-extending drug at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital

Trials showed that in a broader group of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, belantamab mafodotin (in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone) delayed progression of the disease by an average of three years, compared to just over a year for patients taking commonly-used drug daratumumab (with bortezomib and dexamethasone).

Progression-free survival data for the narrower group of patients for whom the drug is being recommended by NICE is not publicly available.

NHS England is fast-tracking access to the treatment for patients from today, through immediate funding via the Cancer Drugs Fund.

Eligible patients will be treated via an infusion every three weeks in combination with other cancer drugs, bortezomib (injection) and dexamethasone (orally).

Paul has been in remission since having the 'remarkable' treatment at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital

Paul Silvester, 60, from Sheffield, was diagnosed with myeloma in July 2023 after his cancer caused broken bones in his back and a tumour in his spine. After initial treatment failed to stop his cancer’s progression, he received belantamab mafadotin via an early access programme and was in remission within weeks.

Paul was treated at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield.

He said: “I feel like this treatment has brought the party balloons back in the house. It has been amazing – within the first two or three weeks, after the first dose, I was in remission.

“It gives me quite a lot of confidence in the drugs and it makes me more optimistic about the future. I’ve been feeling well and I’m still quite active – that’s what’s important in terms of your quality of life. One of my daughters is graduating from university in October and it’s a goal for me to be there.”

Multiple myeloma is a type of bone marrow cancer than often affects multiple parts of the body, including the spine, skull, pelvis and ribs. It is more common in men than women, adults over 60, those with a family history of the condition and is twice as common in black populations than white and Asian populations.

Myeloma cannot be cured, and patients often experience multiple relapses – treatment is usually about halting the cancer for as long as possible with the least side-effects from treatment. The disease can have a significant impact on quality of life, with the possibility of relapse having a major psychological effect on patients.

Each year, more than 6,000 people are diagnosed with multiple myeloma in the UK, and it is estimated there are around 33,000 people living with the cancer.

Dr Elisa Roldangalvan, Consultant Haematologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was one of the sites who had early access to belantamab mafadotin, so we are delighted to have played a key role in bringing this life-extending therapy to the NHS. The treatment has shown remarkable results in patients like Paul who had a very aggressive blood cancer and relapsed early after his autologous stem cell transplant.”

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS England’s National Clinical Director for Cancer, said: “Myeloma is an aggressive type of blood cancer, but we have seen a steady improvement in the outlook for patients over recent years as we have introduced new targeted therapies.

“I am delighted that patients in England will be the first to benefit from this new treatment, which has the potential to keep cancer at bay for years longer, giving people the chance of more precious time with friends and family.

“This treatment could be life-changing for many patients and their families, and that’s why it is so important that the NHS continues to secure quick access to the latest, innovative treatments like this, at affordable prices to the taxpayer.”

Health Minister, Karin Smyth, said: "This groundbreaking therapy puts the NHS at the forefront of cancer innovation. By harnessing cutting-edge 'trojan horse' technology, we're offering new hope to blood cancer patients across the country.

“We’re determined to back scientific breakthroughs that deliver real results for patients – bringing the latest treatments from the lab to those who need them most. It's another example of how we're building an NHS fit for the future, one that embraces medical innovation to transform patient care."

Patients must have routine ophthalmological assessments before starting treatment and after each of the first three treatments. Side effects can include ocular toxicity, difficulty seeing clearly, blurred vision, dry eyes and photophobia.

For background:

Belantamab mafodotin is the only anti-BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen) antibody-drug conjugate in multiple myeloma.

In clinical trials, belantamab mafodotin (with bortezomib and dexamethasone) was compared against daratumumab (with bortezomib and dexamethasone), a type of targeted cancer drug.

The clinical trial data used in this press release is of a wider population of patients with multiple myeloma – and not specifically to the subgroup of eligible patients whose cancer has progressed on or not responded to first-line treatment containing another drug called lenalidomide.

Cutting-edge treatments like belantamab mafodotin have been enabled by the country’s thriving life sciences sector and the largest cluster of cell and gene therapy companies outside the US, centred around Stevenage and extending to Oxford, London, and Cambridge.

Stevenage is set to be home to one of Europe’s largest life sciences campuses in coming years following the completion of a £900m development which will accelerate research, development, and manufacturing of the latest healthcare innovations that can directly benefit NHS patients.