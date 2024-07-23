Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mum and dad from Sheffield will ‘Walk As One’ for the Weston Park Cancer Charity in memory of their ‘positive’ and dedicated daughter, who sadly died after a battle with breast cancer.

Felicity Gilligan bravely battled breast cancer in 2017, cared for with compassion by staff at the Weston Park Cancer Hospital in Sheffield. Despite ringing the bell after her initial treatment, her cancer returned and Felicity spent her final days at Weston Park before transferring to St Luke’s Hospice, where she died seven days later.

“Felicity was such a positive person,” says mum, Jaqueline Towers. “She loved her ‘Irregular Choice’ shoes and wore a different pair for each of her treatments to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Jackie Towers and her daughter Felicity.

“It would have been Felicity’s 40th Birthday on the 23rd of September so it’s quite poignant to her school friends. It’s also mine and Stuart’s 50th wedding anniversary year, two celebrations that she will sadly miss.”

Jaqueline, or Jackie, and Felicity’s dad Stuart Towers will be teaming up with some of their daughter’s childhood friends to raise money in Weston Park Cancer Charity’s ‘Walk As One’ event this year.

Last year, Walk As One raised more than £50,000 for the charity, which supports cancer patients and their families across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire and Bassetlaw.

Jackie, Stuart and Felicity’s friends, including childhood pals Sheridan Buckley and Vicky Exton, are rallying together to participate in Walk as One 2024, in hope of keeping Felicity’s memory alive and raising funds for the charity.

The event will feature multiple walking routes (10-mile, 4-mile, and 2-mile) through Endcliffe Park, along with live music, dance performances, children’s activities, and a reflective area for participants to honour loved ones affected by cancer. Food and drink will be provided by Sophie's Coffee and Cakes, Thornbridge Brewery, and others.