Sheffield oncologist honoured for UK-wide contribution to cancer vaccine research

A cancer specialist at Weston Park Cancer Centre has won a national award following a public vote for her outstanding contribution to UK cancer vaccine research.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Sarah Danson, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Sheffield, won the award at the Great National Cancer Vaccine Summit in recognition of her exceptional contribution to advancing UK cancer vaccine research.

As co-clinical lead of the UK Vaccine Innovation Pathway for cancer since 2023, Sarah has provided clinical leadership, vision and insight in support of the development of personalised cancer vaccines for patients. This has led to 30 cancer vaccine trials being adopted onto the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) portfolio in 11 different tumour types, with nearly 2,000 cancer patients recruited into clinical trials testing the vaccines across 85 UK-wide sites. Her efforts have also resulted in a 500% increase in recruitment for UK cancer vaccine trials over the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancer vaccines are used either after surgery or to treat advanced disease. They can be produced for individual patients (personalised cancer vaccines) or to target common tumour mutations that are likely to be present in a particular tumour type (‘off the shelf’ vaccines). Whilst cancer vaccines can be made from various technologies, it is those based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology which are currently the main focus in clinical research. These work by stimulating the immune system into recognising and attacking cancer cells.

Professor Sarah Danson has played a leading role in advancing cancer vaccine research in the UK

Commenting on the award Professor Danson said:“I am humbled and honoured to receive this recognition. Research into cancer vaccines is at an early stage but offers real hope to patients in revolutionising cancer treatment in the not-too-distant future. Being voted for by the oncology community is a proud moment, and I will continue to galvanise UK research in this field to benefit more patients.”

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust offers cancer vaccine trials in a number of cancer types, including melanoma, kidney cancer, and head and neck cancer. Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust joined the NHS Cancer Vaccine Launch Pad in October last year; this matches suitable patients into a colorectal cancer vaccine trial which is running at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester and across other sites in the country.