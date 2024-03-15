Sheffield NHS: New £4m facility at Weston Park to give cancer patients faster access to new treatments

“This purpose-built suite enables us to offer all our patients access to the latest advances in nuclear medicine diagnostic imaging, and the opportunity for cancer patients to access new, exciting treatments sooner.”
By Chloe Aslett
Published 15th Mar 2024, 05:00 GMT
A brand new £4 million facility at Weston Park Cancer Centre in Sheffield is set to allow cancer patients to access new treatments sooner.

The new nuclear medicine and molecular radiotherapy suite, which opened last week (March 8), features high-precision technologies which can detect, image and treat tumours and visualise organ systems in real time.

It will play a key role in allowing the specialist cancer hospital to deliver new, targeted treatments which are set to become available in the next few years.

First patient Russell Dickens cuts the ribbon to the new facility (3rd from left) with Consultant Clinical Scientist Anna Hallam, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Chief Executive Kirsten Major, South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard, Uriah Rennie and Technical Manager Adam Pickles.First patient Russell Dickens cuts the ribbon to the new facility (3rd from left) with Consultant Clinical Scientist Anna Hallam, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Chief Executive Kirsten Major, South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard, Uriah Rennie and Technical Manager Adam Pickles.
Anna Hallam, consultant clinical scientist at the trust, said: “This purpose-built suite enables us to offer all our patients access to the latest advances in nuclear medicine diagnostic imaging, and the opportunity for cancer patients to access new, exciting treatments sooner.” 

The opening of the department also means the trust will be able to provide tumour treatment to people from a wider geographical area.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard opened the centre at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Uriah Rennie, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Chief Executive Kirsten Major, South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard with Clinical Technologists Louise Sanderson and Sultan Ahmad in the new facility Uriah Rennie, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Chief Executive Kirsten Major, South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard with Clinical Technologists Louise Sanderson and Sultan Ahmad in the new facility
Former international FIFA and FA football referee and Weston Park Cancer Charity Patron Uriah Rennie, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Chief Executive Kirsten Major and nuclear medicine patient Russell Dickens also in attendance.

Emma Clarke, CEO of Weston Park Cancer Charity who supported the launch, said: “Weston Park Cancer Charity is delighted to support today’s event which launches these incredible enhancements to the nuclear medicine facility. 

Staff give charity patrons and Oliver Coppard a tour of the new facility.Staff give charity patrons and Oliver Coppard a tour of the new facility.
“Cancer patients across our region will benefit from these new technologies and future research trials.”

The purpose-built unit will be staffed by nuclear medicine technologists, clinical scientists, oncologists and radiologists. 

