Both Sheffield NHS Trusts have released guidance ahead of the next round of industrial action by junior doctors.

The strikes are scheduled to take place from 7am on Saturday (February 24) until 7am on Thursday (February 29).

The Minor Injuries Unit at the Hallamshire Hospital will be closed throughout the period of action.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust advises the public to only use A&E if it is an emergency, and find alternatives at sheffieldurgentcare.co.uk.

Similarly, Sheffield Children’s Hospital NHS Foundation Trust’s Emergency Department (ED) will still be open and providing care for any child or young person who needs them, but long waiting times are expected for non-urgent cases.

They ask the public to “bear with them” and “support them by being kind to staff”.

The British Medical Association states: “While workload and waiting lists are at record highs, junior doctors’ pay has been cut by more than a quarter since 2008.

"If junior doctors are forced out of the NHS because of poor pay and conditions, the services we all rely on to look after our loved ones will suffer."

What should patients do during junior doctor strikes?

The NHS says:

Both Trusts say patients who have planned procedures or appointments should attend as planned, unless contacted by the relevant hospital.

Ensure you are stocked up on all necessary medicines for the strike period, and pick up relatives promptly.

Consider consulting a pharmacist, visiting NHS 111 online, calling NHS 111, or going to the NHS Walk-in Centre on Broad Lane before going to either of the emergency departments.

If you are seriously concerned about your child and these options are not open to you, call 999 or go to A&E at Northern General or the Children’s Hospital ED.

Sheffield Children’s has advice on how to Choose Well available online.