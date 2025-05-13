Sheffield: New competition launched to win a free defibrillator in your area

By Alexander Greensmith
Contributor
Published 13th May 2025, 11:34 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 09:48 BST
Could a community building in your part of Sheffield be eligible for a new defibrillator, bought by High Peak Comps?placeholder image
Could a community building in your part of Sheffield be eligible for a new defibrillator, bought by High Peak Comps?
Your community in Sheffield could benefit from a free defibrillator thanks to a local competitions company.

High Peak Comps, the online competitions company which already gives away over £10,000 to charity per month, has come up with another community initiative that comes from the heart.

Most Popular

Already experienced in changing lives, High Peak Comps is now saving them with their new free-to-enter competition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

High Peak Comps is to launch an ongoing competition to install defibrillators across the country. And those from Sheffield can apply!

Two other projects High Peak Comps recently supported in Sheffield.placeholder image
Two other projects High Peak Comps recently supported in Sheffield.

It is free to enter, and anyone can nominate a place for a brand new defibrillator.

Anywhere in the UK can be nominated. All that is required is to meet the following criteria:

  1. You must have permission to put a defibrillator there
  2. The defibrillator must be located outside
  3. The defibrillator must be in a location that is accessible 24/7 by the local community

If your suggested location meets this criteria, simply comment on this Facebook post to nominate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
High Peak Comps recently purchased toys for Sheffield's Mossbrook School.placeholder image
High Peak Comps recently purchased toys for Sheffield's Mossbrook School.

High Peak Comps owner Charles Edwards came up with the idea after High Peak Golf Club in Buxton asked for High Peak Comps to install a new defibrillator, to which the company dutifully obliged.

“We’re delighted to launch our new defibrillator wheel”, said Charlie.

“These can save lives, and we are proud to have come up with another innovative idea to give back into the community.

“We will start our first spin on Friday May 16, so make sure your suggested spot meets the criteria and get tagging!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
High Peak Comps, who have thousands of players from Sheffield, want to install new defibrillators in the city. Pictured is High Peak Comps employee Callen Deighan (left) and owner Charles Edwards (right).placeholder image
High Peak Comps, who have thousands of players from Sheffield, want to install new defibrillators in the city. Pictured is High Peak Comps employee Callen Deighan (left) and owner Charles Edwards (right).

Installing a defibrillator currently costs around £1200, so this new free-to-enter competition will save money for the charities, nurseries, schools and other community buildings that sign up.

The frequency of the spin will depend on how many nominees sign up.

To view a current list of defibrillators in Sheffield, please click HERE.

High Peak Comps purchased their own defibrillator outside their Hallsteads office, available to use 24/7 by the community of Dove Holes, in November 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you want to tag your school, organisation, or other suggested location for a new defibrillator, please comment on this linked Facebook post.

The winner of the first defibrillator will be revealed on the High Peak Comps Facebook page at 1pm.

High Peak Comps hosts competitions every day, with prizes ranging from cars to cash, with defibrillators now the latest prize to be awarded.

The competitions company has given away £8,500,000 worth of prizes since it launched in March 2020.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Recent community initiatives High Peak Comps has supported in Sheffield, range from raffle prize donations to fundraisers for North Anston’s Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice and Killamarsh’s Ashgate Hospice, to purchasing new toys for Mossbrook School in Norton.

Related topics:SheffieldFacebookHigh PeakBuxton
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice