Sheffield named in top 15 UK places most prone to seasonal depression and ‘winter blues’

As the clocks go back and the days grow shorter, many people across the UK begin to feel that familiar slump. The darker mornings, dreary skies, and endless drizzle can make even the most cheerful person crave a bit of sunshine. For some, though, this isn’t just a case of the “winter blues”, but something deeper, often referred to as seasonal depression or Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). But have you ever wondered which UK cities are most prone to this annual dip in mood?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new study has taken a closer look at which areas of the country are most likely to struggle as the daylight fades and the results might surprise you.

The study, conducted by Dr Cinik, analysed 40 major UK cities to uncover where residents are most likely to experience symptoms linked to seasonal depression. Using a range of environmental and social data from the Met Office and Office for National Statistics (ONS), the study scored each city out of 100, with higher scores suggesting a greater likelihood of residents feeling the winter gloom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To build the ranking, the analysis considered several key factors commonly associated with seasonal depression, including average winter sunshine hours, rainfall, temperature, personal wellbeing, physical activity levels, rough sleeping rates, and social connection. Each element was weighted to reflect its influence on mental health and overall mood. For instance, fewer daylight hours and higher rainfall tend to correlate with lower happiness scores and reduced physical activity, while loneliness and poor wellbeing can amplify the effects of winter fatigue.

Sheffield named in top 15 UK places most prone to seasonal depression and ‘winter blues’

Ranking 11th overall with a total score of 50.78, Sheffield narrowly misses out on a place in the top ten most seasonal depression-prone cities. The Steel City experiences a typical northern winter, cool, grey, and damp, averaging 78.57mm of rainfall and just 66.33 hours of sunshine each month from October to February. Despite this, Sheffield’s average temperature of 9.08°C keeps it milder than many of its Yorkshire neighbours. The city performs better on wellbeing, with a score of 7.60, and its physical inactivity rate of 20.7% ranks among the lowest in the study, suggesting residents are making the most of its famous hills and green spaces to stay active through the gloom.

Even so, Sheffield’s loneliness and social wellbeing score of 7.35 and rough sleeping rate of 101.8 per 100,000 point to lingering challenges during the darker months. While its blend of parks and surrounding countryside offers welcome relief from the grey skies, the short daylight hours can still take their toll on mood and motivation.

Meanwhile, Lancaster takes first place (69.39), struggling through just 68 sunshine hours and over 105mm of rain. Bradford comes second (68.94) with low light and a high 30.3% inactivity rate, while Wakefield ranks third (67.43) amid steady rainfall and muted wellbeing. Wolverhampton (57.47) and Leeds (57.44) follow, showing how both Yorkshire and the West Midlands are hit hardest by winter fatigue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The list continues with Salford (56.28), Manchester (55.55), Birmingham (54.29), Lincoln (52.98), and Derby (52.42), all facing a combination of poor weather and loneliness. Together, these cities illustrate just how much geography and social wellbeing can shape how people experience the darker months across Britain.

At the other end of the scale, the cities least prone to seasonal depression offer a ray of light, quite literally. Chichester, Southend-on-Sea, Brighton and Hove, Oxford, and Peterborough make up the bottom five, with Chichester emerging as the least affected. Thanks to warmer temperatures, lower inactivity levels, and more sunshine hours, these southern cities benefit from a generally milder climate and higher overall wellbeing. Chichester, for instance, enjoys 89.54 sunshine hours a month and an average winter temperature of 10.73°C, while Brighton’s seaside charm and lively social scene help fend off the winter blues.

It seems, then, that location really does matter when it comes to surviving the darker months and while the north may boast grit and resilience, it’s the southern sunshine that offers the best natural antidote to Britain’s seasonal gloom.

Top 20 list of UK cities most prone to seasonal depression:

Rank City Average Rainfall (mm) (Oct - Feb) Average Sunshine Hours (Oct - Feb) % Physically Inactive Rough Sleeping Rate Overall Personal Wellbeing Score Loneliness and Social Wellbeing Index Average Temperature (Oct - Feb) Total Score 1 Lancaster 105.17 68.32 19.5 104.7 7.45 7.84 7.00 69.39 2 Bradford 105.24 66.11 30.3 101.7 7.11 7.33 8.93 68.94 3 Wakefield 103.14 66.11 27.9 107 7.67 7.29 8.36 67.43 4 Wolverhampton 60.20 61.72 30.9 105.3 7.67 7.52 9.58 57.47 5 Leeds 105.24 74.73 22.6 102.1 7.45 7.46 9.33 57.44 6 Salford 80.65 66.31 25 102.5 7.60 7.38 9.26 56.28 7 Manchester 80.65 66.31 26.4 94.5 7.48 6.93 9.26 55.55 8 Birmingham 74.22 70.13 28.6 103 6.96 7.29 9.18 54.29 9 Lincoln 51.23 78.02 24.4 88.6 7.46 7.91 9.18 52.98 10 Derby 63.94 69.99 27.7 99.9 7.41 7.55 9.08 52.42 11 Sheffield 78.57 66.33 20.7 101.8 7.60 7.35 9.08 50.78 12 Leicester 53.92 67.53 30.8 104.4 7.46 7.29 9.65 48.81 13 Plymouth 110.48 79.04 20.2 93.5 7.56 7.79 11.55 48.51 14 Bath 81.13 69.35 14.9 95.2 6.83 7.43 9.71 47.71 15 Nottingham 53.92 67.53 24 95.3 7.52 7.48 9.65 46.88 16 London 68.70 72.71 26.1 99.3 7.47 7.35 9.75 46.68 17 Cambridge 48.98 73.33 17.7 92.4 7.36 7.76 9.95 46.40 18 Bristol 92.81 74.46 17 88 7.34 7.23 10.15 45.55 19 Coventry 60.53 70.87 24.1 101.3 7.40 7.4 9.42 45.48 20 Gloucester 79.56 72.09 23.5 98 7.44 7.29 10.22 45.46