A mum-of-two from Sheffield has died after undergoing ‘Brazilian bum-lift’ (BBL) surgery in Turkey.

Hairdresser Kaydell Brown, aged 38, from Sheffield, paid £5,400 for the procedure, as well as a tummy tuck and a boob job.

Her devastated sister Leanne, aged 40, who was due to have the same surgery, slammed the Istanbul clinic as a “pop-up butcher shop that needs shutting down”.

Leanne, who was due to be operated on next by the same surgeon as her sister, said Kaydell had hoped the surgery would get her life ‘back on track’.

She told ITV: “She went in for surgery at about 9.30am and that was the last time I saw her.

“I'd asked a few times where she was, how long she was going to be, and they just kept saying she was coming and then I got a knock on the door.

"Three people walked in and said, can you come with us please? They took me to a room and they just started trying to say, ‘there's complications with surgery, you know things can happen’.

“I said, 'has my sister died?' And he just said, 'I'm sorry, but yeah'.

“They just gave me an envelope and said ‘here’s your money back and here’s your sister’s money back, and here’s your flight’. Like, sorry she’s dead, here’s your plane ticket.”

When Kaydell was examined by a coroner in the UK, after an examination in Turkey, it was found that large parts of her brain, lungs and heart were missing.

The team at Clinic Expert who were responsible for Kaydell’s care said: "No evidence of organ trauma was found. We have handed the body untouched to the Coroner’s Office (in Turkey).

“It is highly possible parts were removed while trying to determine the cause of death.”

After Kaydell passed away on March 26, 2024, a fundraiser was set up for her two sons, aged 16 and 12.

Kaitlyn Kavanagh, who organised the GoFundMe for the two children, wrote: “Kaydell had a huge impact on people throughout her life, been a good friend, beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin. She was loved by many.

“Anyone who knew Kay know that she loved her boys and would always do her best for them.”

The Foreign Office says 28 Brits have died after having cosmetic surgery in Turkey since 2019.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “Our sympathies are with the family of Kaydell Brown.

“The UK government has been actively engaging with the Turkish government on how to support the safety of patients who decide they wish to travel to Turkey for medical treatment.

“We urge anyone considering a cosmetic procedure abroad to research the treatment in question, the qualifications of their clinician and the regulations that apply in the country they are travelling to.”