Sheffield MP praises city for Covid vaccination take up rate and issues fresh plea

Louise Haigh said the take up rate in Sheffield is better than in many other major cities.

But she urged those who have not yet booked their vaccines to do so now.

The Labour MP for Heeley said: “Covid cases across Sheffield do still remain high at 451 cases per 100,000 as of July 29. But it’s pleasing that this is down by 21.5 per cent on last week figures.

Sheffield MP Louise Haigh

“I firmly believe that our way out of this pandemic is to protect as many people as possible and that means having your vaccination. More than 77 per cent of over 18s have now had their first vaccination and 61 per cent have had their second. These are phenomenal figures and Sheffield is doing better than the other core cities.

“But we must not let this progress and good work go to waste. I urge everyone who hasn’t booked to have their vaccination as yet, to do so.

“By doing this, you’re not only protecting yourselves but also others.”

She added: “Continue to wear your masks in crowded places, supermarkets and on public transport and continue to wash your hands regularly.

“No one wants to see a return to another lockdown, that’s why we all need to continue to take steps to protect ourselves and others.”