An inquest has opened into the death of a man said to have been “destined for success”, who was found dead last year.

Ramy Michael Baxby, who went by Michael, was a keen rower and Cambridge University alumnus.

His friend attended his flat on November 19, 2023, and discovered the 38-year-old’s body.

Michael paused his studies and returned to his parents’ home in Sheffield in 2009 due to mental health struggles, and was diagnosed with Asperger’s (now known as Autism Spectrum Disorder) soon after.

He was also diagnosed with dependent personality disorder and mixed anxiety/depressive disorder, but disagreed with the former, the court heard.

Michael Baxby | Baxby family

Michael’s parents, Tanya and Carl Baxby, said in a statement before the hearing: “Michael’s death is not only a devastating loss for his family and friends, but we firmly believe our son was a genius.

“He had enormous potential, which if realised, could have made the world a better place.”

Michael was treated with talking therapies, family therapy, medication, and had support from a home care service, but his parents say there were failures in his care.

Doctors and mental health professionals gave evidence that he was not suitable to be detained under the Mental Health Act.

Dr Helen Crimlisk, consultant psychiatrist at Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust, said when she met Michael for the second time on November 10, 2023, there was no “real or immediate” risk to him.

She said: “There are very strict rules about the Mental Health Act and how it is used. The context of my involvement with Michael was not in a crisis ... but did have the background of an ongoing risk.”

The inquest heard that Michael had first expressed suicidal ideation in 2015.

Dr Daniel Sears, Michael’s GP, said: “He spoke about suicide for a long, long time. Although we always acted on it in a referral, it was difficult to know how much he meant it.”

He presented at A&E multiple times in the months before his death, and was given a mental health assessment and treatment options each time.

Joanne Bond, a mental health nurse of 20 years, said: “He is described in his notes as having an element of self-preservation - although this person is saying ‘I am suicidal’, are they taking steps to maintain their safety? And at that time, he was.

“He made a point to suggest that everything the team was suggesting [in August] was ‘moronic’.”

Referring to his visit to A&E on October 31, Ms Bond added: “He did not think changes to accommodation, medication, or admission to hospital would be helpful.

“He was assured he could use crisis services when he needed to, but he said it would not be helpful, and left making threats to end his life.”

The court heard that Michael declined an earlier offer of housing from Crisis House.

Michael, Tanya and Carl Baxby. | Baxby family

His parents bought him a flat because supported accommodation had not helped him previously, but he was not happy with this living situation.

Tanya and Carl’s statement adds: “...we feel those who should have supported him in his hour of need let him down.

“The wholesale and catastrophic systemic failures in Michael’s care ultimately led to a promising life cut short.”

The inquest is expected to conclude today (September 26) at Sheffield Medico-Legal Centre.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.