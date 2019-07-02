Sheffield Love Island star Maria Wild pictured 'inhaling hippy crack' at Notting Hill Carnival

Maria, who now lives in Cheltenham, arrived into the Love Island villa last week along with five other girls as part of the Casa Amor shake-up.

However, a picture of the 22-year-old has emerged showing her holding a balloon to her mouth alongside a friend during the three-day festival.

Maria Wild - Credit: ITV Studios

The balloons are famous for party-goers for the use of laughing gas, real name nitrous oxide, which makes users feel relaxed and euphoric.

Celebrity fashion eyewear brand Shades Royal uploaded the picture in November 2016 before tagging Maria.

They wrote: “Taking it back to carnival Notting Hill 2016, both beauties @bbygirlcarmel and her mate wearing our ‘Duchess’ sunglasses.”

Maria commented with a number of heart emojis and her friend wrote beneath: “You bussed, please believe I brang you here."

‘Bussed’ is a slang term referring to being so high or drunk that you have to get the bus home.

While it is not illegal to be in the possession of ‘laughing gas’, it is prohibited from being sold in England and Wales to under-18s if there is a risk they will inhale it.

However, medical experts have warned that there is a risk of death abusing this as a lack of oxygen can occur when using nitrous oxide.

This risk is likely to be greater if the gas is consumed in an enclosed space or if a substantial amount is rapidly used.

Maria, who used to work in Argos in Sheffield city centre before she started modelling, is said to be keen to find her Mr Right.

She is yet to spark a romance in the villa but her best friend and former Love Island contestant Danielle Sellers has given her some insider information about the show.

A source told The Star: “Maria was always very pretty and flamboyant. Her look has changed a lot over the years and she moved from Sheffield to go to London at one point.

“I am sure she will be a hit on Love Island.”

Love Island airs every weekday night and on Sundays on ITV2 from 9pm.