Sheffield LGBTQ+: NHS backed Kaleidoscope café set to offer support for gay and trans residents

Using funding from NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), Sheffield Mind is set to launch a wellbeing café specifically for LGBTQ+ called Kaleidoscope for Sheffielders who may need additional support.

The café will support those who are lonely, just need a friendly face to talk to, or need a bit more support with their mental health. It’s part of offer to LGBTQ+ support around mental health needs as part of the wider community mental health transformation work in the city.

LGBTQ+ people across Sheffield are set to be given support from a new NHS funded café, launched to coincide with Pride month. Pictured is a previous Sheffield Pride celebration in Barkers Pool and Devonshire Green.

Margaret Lewis, the chief executive Officer at Sheffield Mind, said: “Sheffield Mind is absolutely thrilled to be launching our Kaleidoscope LGBTQ+ café, funded by the CCG.

“During lockdown, we got phone calls from members of the community who were feeling isolated, lonely or were struggling with mental health issues. This café is in response to that need, a safe space where people aged 18+ from the LGBTQ+ community can come together and socialise, with support.

“We hope to launch in the next few weeks, but we’re still looking for volunteers who can commit three hours a fortnight, so if you’re interested, email [email protected]”

This news coincides with Pride Month, which takes place annually every June to stand with LGBTQ+ staff and people.

Dr Terry Hudsen, GP and Chair of NHS Sheffield CCG, said: “This café will be a vital asset to our LGBTQ+ residents across the city. We are proud to help this become a reality thanks to the brilliant efforts from Sheffield Mind.

“We know LGBTQ+ people face significant inequalities in physical and mental health, and hopefully having this cafe will improve access to support that so many LGBTQ+ people struggle to access.

“We fight to support inclusion and equal access to LGBTQ+ staff, patients and service users across Sheffield and want to show our support to those in the community we serve, and members of our staff who are celebrating Pride Month.”

The café will run fortnightly at the Wellbeing Centre (110 Sharrow Lane) on Wednesday evenings from 5pm - 7pm.