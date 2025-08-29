Sheffield-led study offers hope for people with rare neurological disorder

Researchers from Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the University of Strathclyde have led the largest clinical study to date investigating speech therapy for people with a rare, rapidly progressive and fatal neurological condition.

The randomised controlled trial compared two approaches to speech therapy for those with a with cerebellar variant of Muscular System Atrophy (MSA-C), including a novel intervention model developed at the University of Strathclyde, known as ClearSpeechTogether.

The study demonstrated that both treatments improved participants’ communication confidence and participation, with ClearSpeechTogether showing early indications of greater benefit.

MSA-C is a degenerative condition that severely affects balance, movement, and speech. Speech problems often emerge early, affecting patients’ ability to communicate, which can lead to social withdrawal and diminished quality of life.

The Strathclyde model combines one-to-one therapy with peer-led online group sessions, offering intensive yet sustainable treatment through a telehealth model. Participants underwent 24 sessions over six weeks, achieving high attendance and adherence despite the progressive nature of their condition.

The research, published in The Cerebellum, and funded by the MSA Trust, also found that participants valued the social support and empowerment gained through the group format, which some continued independently beyond the trial.

Professor Anja Lowit, Reader in Speech and Language Therapy at the University of Strathclyde and lead author of the study, said: “We were pleased to see that individuals with MSA-C, including those at more advanced stages, were able to take part fully in this therapy and reported meaningful improvements in their communication.

“Our results suggest that ClearSpeechTogether offers a promising, cost-effective model that could help people with MSA-C maintain their voice and social connections for longer.

“It provides strong evidence for the feasibility of conducting larger trials and highlights the need for accessible, high-quality speech therapy options for people living with rare neurodegenerative conditions.”

Professor Marios Hadjivassiliou, Consultant Neurologist and Head of the Sheffield Ataxia Centre, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “It is very rewarding to be able to offer something practical and beneficial to this group of patients who unfortunately follow a very progressive course and are severely disabled. There is currently no effective treatment for this condition.”