Sheffield hospitals set for boost from parking firm deal

Under a deal agreed with the firm Q-Park, motorists will get a discount on their parking and the firm will make a donation to the Sheffield Hospitals Charity, which funds projects at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals sites in the city

It comes a few days after The Star reported concerns over how difficult it is to park at the Sheffield’s main hospital site, the Northern General.

The hospitals charity will get the donation if motorists enter the promo code ‘SHC10' when pre-booking their parking at any Q-Park car park in Sheffield or across the UK and Ireland.

Q-Park, Rockingham Street, Sheffield. Picture: NSST-30-01-19-QParkRockingham-1

That will then give each customer 10 per cent off the total cost of their parking, and Q-Park will make a donation to the charity

John Denton, Head of Sales and Marketing at Q-Park, said: "We are really pleased to be able to agree this partnership and work so closely with Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

"Over the past 18 months we have all been blown away by the dedication of hospital staff as they got to grips with the pandemic, but we know that they need our support at all times. Sheffield Hospitals Charity does incredible work in supporting our hospitals.”

Gareth Aston, chief executive at Sheffield Hospitals Charity said: "Having the support of a company like Q-Park is a major step for us, we are delighted to have them on board and we thank them for their support.

Northern General Hospital, Sheffield.

"This is a great opportunity for customers to save some money on their parking, but also do something to support their much loved local hospitals - so please make sure that you use the code.

"Of course, there is so much that we want to do to support our hospitals and we know how many businesses want to give something back - so if you want to get involved please do get in touch."