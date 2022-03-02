The funding, announced by the National Institute for Health Research on Monday, will go to the Sheffield NIHR clinical research facility based at the Royal Hallamshire and Northern General hospitals and run in partnership with the University of Sheffield.

It is more than twice the amount of the £3.1m which was awarded in the previous round of funding in 2017.

It will enable researchers, clinicians and scientists from the NHS and the university to support early patient testing of a wide range of new treatments for conditions such as Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and Parkinson’s Disease, including novel therapies as well as research into vaccines and other disease areas.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding, announced by the National Institute for Health Research this week (28 February 2022), will go to the Sheffield NIHR Clinical Research Facility (CRF) based at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and run in partnership with the University of Sheffield.

The clinical research facility will also support studies involving highly innovative treatments pioneered at the new Sheffield Gene Therapy Innovation and Manufacturing Centre which is due to open at the University of Sheffield later in the year.

‘Testament to successful partnership’

Professor Chris Newman, Director of the NIHR Sheffield clinical research facility and Interim Vice-President and Head of the Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health at the University of Sheffield, said: “This success is testament to the hugely successful partnership between Sheffield Teaching Hospitals and the University of Sheffield which has already led to an increase in clinical research bringing important benefits for patients here in Sheffield and across the wider NHS.”

Sheffield is one of 28 clinical research facilities across the country to have been awarded funding, which will expand the delivery of early phase clinical research in NHS hospitals across England

They support the delivery of early translational and experimental medicine research, from studies testing new treatments in patients for the very first time through to early safety and efficacy trials.

They provide dedicated purpose-built facilities and expertise for the delivery of high-intensity studies.