Hallamshire Hospital: Minor injuries unit to close for six days during longest junior doctors strike so far
Emergency care will still be provided but waiting times will be 'much longer than normal' for less urgent conditions or injuries
The Minor Injuries Unit at the Hallamshire Hospital will be closed from tomorrow (January 3rd) until January 9 while junior doctors are on strike.
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has warned less urgent cases may face “much longer than normal” waiting times across the city's hospitals during the strike action.
The Trust said in a statement: “This is the longest period of strike action to date and whilst we will be providing emergency care, we are likely to have considerably fewer doctors available during this time.
"As a consequence, waiting times will be much longer than normal for less urgent conditions or injuries.”
What if I need medical assistance?
If you need urgent medical help, call 999.
If you need non-urgent medical advice or if you are not sure what service you need, call 111. They can advise you or directly book appointments out of hours with a GP.
Broad Lane Walk in Centre in the City Centre is also open as normal to provide urgent care without an appointment.
What should I do to help the situation?
Only use A&E if it is an emergency. Information on when A&E is appropriate can be found here.
Make sure you have all the medicines you need so you do not run out during the strike period.
Pick up relatives promptly when they are ready to be discharged from our wards, so the hospitals can have a bed ready for the next patient quickly.
STH NHS FT also said: "Be kind to our staff, they are doing their very best to help you."
I have a hospital appointment booked during the strike - should I still go?
STH states: “Patients who have planned procedures or appointments should attend as planned unless contacted by us.
"If your appointment or procedure is postponed, we will rearrange it as quickly as we can.”
How long will it last?
The strike will last from 7am on January 3 until 7am on January 9.