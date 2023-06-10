Sheffield hospital trust has one of the highest waiting times for cancer treatement in England, new figures show

The Royal College of Radiologists has issued a warning over the delays in patients starting radiotherapy and chemotherapy, as new figures show a Sheffield hospital trust has some of the highest treatement waiting times.

More than two-thirds of English NHS trusts are failing a key target to start treatment for cancer patients within a month, analysis of NHS data shows.

NHS rules in England say healthcare providers should ensure that at least 96 per cent of cancer patients start treatment within 31 days of doctors deciding to treat them, and what to treat them with.

But in April, NHS England data shows 94 out of 136 hospital trusts (69 per cent of them) failed to meet this target, with some not even managing to treat 80 per cent of patients within the target window.

Speaking this week, the Royal College of Radiologists issued a stark warning that staff shortages mean patients are facing worsening delays for tests or to start chemotherapy or radiotherapy, adding that every four-week delay to treatment increases the risk of death by around 10 per cent

The data shows that during that period, 79.3 per cent of patients with the Sheffield Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust were treated within 31 days, making it the third-worst trust in England for cancer treatment waiting times in April 2023,

Only The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust had worse waiting times, with 79.1 per cent and 79.2 per cent, respectively of patients receiving cancer treatement within 31 days.

Almost every UK cancer centre surveyed by the College said shortages had led to patients’ treatment being delayed, with around a quarter saying they were experiencing delays on a weekly basis.

Across the country as a whole, the target was achieved for only 90 per cent of patients, with around 2,300 patients forced to wait longer than a month.

The Department of Health and Social Care said: “There are more doctors, nurses and staff working in the NHS than ever before, with 50 per cent more specialist cancer doctors treating patients now compared to 2010.