Sheffield hospital paves the way with specialist treatment for delayed side effects of cancer treatment

Immunotherapy is a type of treatment used for cancer patients to help their immune system fight cancer.

As with other cancer treatments, there can sometimes be delayed side effects which occur following treatment that need to be identified and managed as soon as possible.

The Late Effects Clinic has been set up to provide bespoke support for patients following their immunotherapy treatment.

Dr Joanne Bird, Clinical Nurse Specialist in Immunotherapy Late Effects at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Dr Joanne Bird, Clinical Nurse Specialist in Immunotherapy Late Effects at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, said: “It’s fantastic that we’ve been able to advance immunotherapy technology over the last 10 years and with more and more patients undergoing this type of treatment, it is also important that we offer ongoing support for side effects which might occur following treatment.

“Some side effects might not be evident for some months after treatment and so the Late Effects Clinic will provide that essential touch point with patients, to not only identify these issues, but also provide that crucial advice and support patients often need after cancer treatment.”

The Late Effects Clinic will be located at Weston Park Cancer Centre.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals also run an existing Late Effects Service for other treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Earlier this year, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals announced improvements to its cancer treatment services.