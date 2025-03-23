Hospital bosses in Sheffield have defended the city’s maternity unit’s record on childbirth, after it was revealed 22 families lodged legal claims.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures published by the lawyers website, BeenLetDown, state that the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has the eighth largest number of birthing injury claims against it lodged, with 22 listed in recent figures .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust is facing the highest number of claims.

The figures come from Freedom of Information requests covering the number of claims lodged, where the specialty is ‘obstetrics’ or ‘neonatology’; and the number and cost of claims closed (or settled) with damages paid, where the specialty is ‘obstetrics’ or ‘neonatology’.

The data covers financial years 2022-23 to 2023-24.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals has defended its record over 'birth injuries'

Professor Chris Morley, chief nurse, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "The number of claims in a year is not an indication of the safety of care in that year because most birth claims take many years to resolve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our teams work hard to provide safe high-quality care and following a sustained improvement programme which has seen millions invested in new assessment facilities and additional staff we are pleased that the latest national maternity survey showed we are one of the most improved maternity units in the NHS.

“However, we are not complacent and continue to seek feedback from users of our services so that we can do even better or learn when we get something wrong to limit the chances of it happening again."

Maternity services in Sheffield have undergone major changes since a report by NHS inspectors several years ago that said they required improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Care Quality Commission report made after an inspection in September 2022, said that services at the Jessop Wing required improvement, an upgrade on a previous rating of inadequate in 2021.

Since then, improvements have included better assessment and monitoring of patients and higher standards of staff training and leadership.

One improvement described in 2023 was that 90 per cent of women were seen within 15 minutes or less after their arrival and women are risk assessed at least twice a day. That led to a decrease in complaints.