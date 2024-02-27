Sheffield healthcare support worker given top NHS honour for dedication to patients

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Victoria (Vicki) Furniss, healthcare support worker at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, was presented with the prestigious Chief Nursing Officer Healthcare Support Worker Award last week during a surprise ceremony at the Northern General Hospital.

NHS England’s Chief Nursing Officer Healthcare Support Worker Awards recognise the vital contribution of healthcare support workers in England and their exceptional support of nursing and midwifery practice.

Vicki, who has worked at the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust within the haemodialysis care setting for the past 26 years, was nominated for the award for going above and beyond to ensure patients can continue to live a ‘normal’ life whilst receiving dialysis.

Victoria Bagshaw, Victoria Furniss, Professor Chris Morley and Rachel Kumar

Haemodialysis patients are often required to visit hospital up to three times a week for treatment, which can make it extremely difficult for them to spend time away from home. Vicki works hard liaising with dialysis units both within the UK and abroad to make the necessary arrangements for patients to have dialysis away from their base unit, allowing them to enjoy holidays and special events whilst continuing to receive this lifesaving treatment.

Vicki was presented with the award by NHS England North East and Yorkshire (NEY) Nursing, Midwifery and AHP Workforce Lead, Victoria Bagshaw, NHSE NEY Healthcare Support Worker Programme Lead, Rachel Kumar and Professor Chris Morley, Chief Nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Victoria Bagshaw, Nursing, Midwifery and AHP Workforce Lead at NHS England NEY said: “This award is for people that have absolutely gone over and above. We have about 27,000 healthcare support workers in the North East and Yorkshire region and we have only given out 34 of these awards, so it is very special and it is so wonderful to be here to present it to Vicki.”

Professor Chris Morley, Chief Nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “Vicki is an exceptionally motivated member of the team who constantly exceeds all expectations. For many patients and their families, without the support of Vicky in helping them arrange their much-needed holiday, it would not be a possibility. She is passionate about patient experience, and I am thrilled that she is being recognised in this way for the incredible work that she does.”

Victoria Furniss with Professor Chris Morley

Vicki said: “I'm very honoured to have won the award, if not a bit overwhelmed by it all. To me I am just doing my job and not doing anything special. Seeing the same patients up to six days a week means I get to know them, not just on a medical level but on a personal level too. We can have a laugh and some banter with each other which not only makes the patient’s treatment seem to go quicker, but also makes my job feel so rewarding.”