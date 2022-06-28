But two which have been graded as requiring improvement in the official listings of practices are within 10 miles of Sheffield city centre.

Most of South Yorkshire’s GP practices are rated as good by the Government’s NHS watchdog, the Care Quality Commission. But two which have been graded as requiring improvement in the official listings of practices are within 10 miles of Sheffield city centre. File picture does not show one of the affected practices.

Swallownest Health Centre, on Worksop Road, Swallownest, was rated as ‘requires improvement’ in a report published on December 2 last year, following an inspection in October 2021.

The inspection found appropriate standards of cleanliness and hygiene; childhood vaccinations and immunisations largely above required targets; staff helping patients to live healthier lives; and the practice obtained consent to care and treatment in line with legislation and guidance.

However the CQC stated concerns including:

• The practice did not have clear systems to keep people safe; not all staff had undertaken the required safeguarding training.

• There was not a comprehensive mandatory training programme in place, and not all staff had completed training required for their role, including recommended training in basic life support.

• The practice did not have adequate procedures in place for the management and oversight of emergency medicines and equipment.

• It lacked a comprehensive and established procedure to manage blank prescription forms.

• Systems for the appropriate and safe use of medicines and the management of patients prescribed high risk medicines required review.

• It did not have an established incident reporting process.

• It lacked effective and established processes to manage and monitor patients with long-term conditions.

• The practice did not resolve or investigate complaints in line with their policy.

• Appointment availability and telephone access required review.

• The practice did not have clear and effective processes for managing risks.

The provider was told to:

• Ensure care and treatment is provided in a safe way.

• Ensure all premises and equipment are fit for use.

• Establish effective systems and processes to ensure good governance.

• Improve telephone access.

• Improve availability of appointments.

• Implement a formal quality improvement and continuous improvement process.

Shakespeare Road PMS health centre on Shakespeare Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, was rated as ‘requires improvement’ in a CQC report published on June 10 this year, after an inspection from April 28 to May 9.

The inspection found staff treated patients with kindness and compassion, and respected their privacy and dignity. Staff helped patients to be involved in decisions about their care and treatment.

It found the practice organised services to meet patients’ needs; and people were able to access care and treatment in a timely way.

It also found one area of outstanding practice, where the practice employed several staff who spoke multiple languages, including languages spoken commonly in its communities; and weekly clinic where GP appointments with a face-to-face interpreter were available.

However, they said as a result of a breach of regulations, the provider must ensure care and treatment is provided in a safe way to patients

They added, although not a breach of regulations, the provider should:

• Improve uptake of childhood immunisation and cervical screening.

• Develop a programme of quality improvement and clinical audit aimed at improving the quality of patient care.

• Improve accuracy and oversight of staff training records.

• Improve processes to collect and review patient feedback.