Sheffield mum of two Andrea Redhead worked at the MAC cosmetics counter at the Debenhams department store at the shopping centre for years, before it closed, after which she set up her own business.

But she and her family were rocked when she was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer in February.

Caring friends have launched a fundraiser to help Andrea, from Firth Park, Sheffield, who is also a carer for her parents, who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Log onto https://www.gofundme.com/f/ease-financial-pressure-during-treatment to donate.

Friends have rallied to help popular former Meadowall make-up artist Andrea Redhead after her shock cancer diagnosis

Pals Louise Nichol and Sophie Mazzola, who worked with Andrea at MAC at Debenhams, want to raise enough to relieve some of the financial pressure the illness and her treatment has brought.

Louise said: “We are friends of Andrea and used to all work together at MAC in Meadowhall. We felt compelled to start this Go Fund Me to support Andrea to help relieve some financial pressure. To enable her to focus on her treatment and to make memories and be the Andrea we know and love on pain free days. For those that don’t know Andrea we wanted to tell you a little bit about her.

“Andrea Redhead is a self-employed makeup artist from Sheffield. She is a mum of two, sole carer of both parents, that have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. It might sound cheesy but Andrea is the life and soul of any room she walks in to. Any situation is made 100 times better with having Andrea around. Whether that’s with her infectious laugh, dance moves or positivity. People have always gravitated towards her.

“Devastatingly in February she was diagnosed with Myeloma incurable bone cancer. She also suffers with severe nerve pain from where a lesion is on her spine and is resting on a nerve

“Andrea makes a lasting impact on anyone she meets, whether you’re a friend, family or customer you’ve found a friend for life.”

The pair say Andrea is incredibly selfless and always put others first, whether that is friends or caring for her mum and dad or looking after her boys. They describe her as the most glamorous woman you will ever meet, who even during her chemo sessions has never been without her “signature glam”.

Andrea, whose two children are now grown up, said her illness was incurable – but she was trying to keep going as long as possible. Her treatment includes receiving chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The condition also leaves her vulnerable to broken bones, and she is currently in pain after breaking a leg at home.

She said she was a religious person, and added: “It’s in God’s hands. I think my faith helps me, as I don’t know what I would do otherwise. My friends have been amazing, and I’ve had so many positive messages.