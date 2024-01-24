Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Hatters basketball team is teaming up with Cavendish Cancer Care to encourage young people to have their HPV vaccine, which can prevent cervical cancer.

Hatters players have spoken candidly about their own experiences in order to connect with young women who are most likely to be affected by cervical cancer, but can take preventative measures against it.

Hatters guard Georgia Gayle, said: "When I was back at school when I was younger, I had the HPV jab. It was absolutely fine. I’ve now had a smear test too - there’s nothing to be embarrassed about."

Sheffield Hatters holding Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust's posters.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is very common, and while most do not cause cervical cancer, 14 high-risk types of the virus cause over 99 per cent of cases.

Around nine women are diagnosed every day with cervical cancer in the UK, with two women a day losing their lives.

Melita Emanuel-Carr, Hatters guard, said: "Getting the vaccine and going for your cervical screening (smear) is super important because it can help prevent or catch early cell changes which lead to cervical cancer.

The Hatters have a good reach among young women in the city, and are hoping to raise awareness of the importance of vaccines and screening.

"You can get it at school or book months in advance… there’s no excuse!"

Cases of cervical cancer in women in their 20s have fallen by 87 per cent thanks to the HPV vaccine, which is one of two cancer prevention vaccines currently licensed for use.

What is HPV?

HPV is a family of viruses commonly spread by sexual or close skin to skin contact. 75 per cent of the population get an HPV infection at some point. Most infections are transient and go away naturally on their own. Some HPV infections persist.

"High risk" HPV infections are those viruses in the HPV family associated with cervical pre-cancer and cancer. If a "high risk" HPV infection persists there is an increased risk of developing cervical pre-cancer. If pre-cancer is not treated and progresses, cervical cancer can develop years later.

Getting the HPV vaccine reduces the chances of developing cervical cancer by up to 88%.

How does vaccination for HPV work?

The HPV vaccination works by increasing the body’s immune response to HPV – meaning that when an immunised person contracts HPV they are more likely to get rid of it quickly.

Initially offered to just females, since 2019 HPV vaccination has been offered to secondary school age girls and boys. One injection is now all that is required in this younger age group, though in older age groups or those with immune problems boosters are required.

Hatters coach Vanessa Ellis said: "We are really pleased to be partnering with Cavendish Cancer Care.

"We want to help promote HPV jabs to get the message out there so our fans, club members and players are all aware of the importance of these preventative actions."

Madison Washington, Sheffield Hatters

What are the main symptoms of cervical cancer and what are the risk factors?

Cervical cancer is uncommon in those immunised and in those who have participated in the NHS Cervical Screening programme by attending for regular cervical smears when called.

Symptoms of cervical cancer include bleeding between menstrual periods and bleeding after intercourse.

Persistent HPV infections can happen to anyone. Factors that increase the risk of a persistent infection and the subsequent development of pre-cancer and cancer include smoking and taking medications or having medical conditions that compromise the body’s immune response to HPV.

How can I get a smear test If I haven’t had one?

Women should attend for cervical screening when called by the screening programme. If a smear is overdue, then an appointment can be made to see your GP or practice nurse.