Sheffield GPs given £718,000 to transform healthcare in ‘neighbourhoods’ 

An injection of cash will allow city GP practices to try new ideas to improve people’s health and wellbeing, within ‘neighbourhood groups’.

NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group has given the funding to 36 GP practices working within six ‘neighbourhoods’.

These practices have been awarded £718,000 in addition to a £5.5m sum that the CCG has committed for 2019 to 2020.

They have linked with community and voluntary groups, and social care and housing services, to form the neighbourhoods.

Each one covers a community of 30,000 to 50,000 people.

Nicki Doherty, director for delivery care outside of hospital at the CCG, said: “We know patients want to receive more services in their communities. We are committed to doing this.”

Each neighbourhood will work on an individual project as follows;

The ‘City Centre’ Neighbourhood will work with partners Zest and Shipshape to spread awareness of services, with a new ‘co-ordinator of care’.

‘North 2’ Neighbourhood will explore ways to help patients manage pain, working with community pharmacies, specialist services and Increasing Access to Psychological Therapies.

The ‘Network North’ Neighbourhood will increase support to prevent frail patients from falls. They will work with Age UK to seek ways to prevent admission to hospital for these patients.

‘West 6’ Neighbourhood aims to improve mental health services, to employ a health trainer and have healthy lifestyle groups.

The ‘Townships 1’ Neighbourhood will focus on housebound patients, and keeping them safe. ‘Peak Edge’ Neighbourhood will develop a new mental health service for 11-18 year olds, with Meadowhead and King Ecgberts Schools, and children's’ charities Chilypep and Door 43.

‘Peak Edge’ neighbourhood lead GP Dr David McAllister said: “Our project aims to identify mental health conditions earlier, so we can support young people before things get worse - we’ll be working with schools to develop a mentoring scheme, wellbeing cafes, and access to trained counsellors.”