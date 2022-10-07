New data shows that, on average in England, there are 1,719 patients for every full-time-equivalent GP.

But for the Steel City’s busiest surgeries, healthcare staff are seeing up to twice that figure, with one of the most subscribed – the University Health Service Health Centre – having over 35,000 patients spread out between 10 doctors.

Below is a gallery of Sheffield’s busiest GPs, listed by number of patients to their number of full-time-equivalent doctors.

The figures are taken from a snapshot in August 31 of this year.

Some of the figures suggest surgeries appear to have a low number of GPs or present on the data as having ‘0.8 GPs’.

Sometimes, a surgery might appear to have a low number of GPs because they share staff with a neighbouring practice. Alternatively, they may have been in the process of recruiting when they supplied their staffing figures to the NHS.

Additionally, most surgeries will also have other staff treating patients, such as nurses, physiotherapists and midwives.

Professor Martin Marshall, who chairs the Royal College of GPs, called the increased workload of doctors “unsustainable”.

He said: “GPs want to be able to consistently give their patients the personalised care they deserve, no matter where they live in the country. But the increased workload expected of GPs and their teams, coupled with the chronic shortage of GPs, is unsustainable.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: "Each General Practice is required to provide services to meet the reasonable needs of its patients. There is no government recommendation for how many patients should be assigned to a GP, as the demands each patient places on their GP are different and can be affected by many different factors – including rurality and patient demographics.”

1. These are Sheffield's busiest GP surgeries New data by the NHS shows which of Sheffield's GP surgeries have the most patients to doctors.

2. Greystones Medical Centre Greystones Medical Centre, on Greystones Road, is Sheffield's busiest surgery, and was recorded as having 3,647 patients to the full-time equivalent of 0.7 GPs, meaning it has (essentially) 5,470 patients per GP.

3. Beauchief Medical Practice Beauchief Medical Practice, in Abbey Lane, was recorded as having 7,377 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.5 GPs, meaning it has 4,896 patients per GP.

4. Sharrow Lane Medical Centre Sharrow Lane Medical Centre, in Sharrow Lane, was recorded as having 4,239 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.1 GPs, meaning it has 3,785 patients per GP.