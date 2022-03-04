Sheffield jobs: Carterknowle GP practice holds recruitment day after 'struggling' to fill roles

A GP practice with branches in Dore and the Abbeydale Road area of Sheffield is holding a recruitment day after struggling to fill a number of roles.

By Robert Cumber
Friday, 4th March 2022, 5:25 pm
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 5:25 pm

Carterknowle Surgery, on Carterknowle Road, is looking for reception care navigators and has lots of apprenticeship training opportunities available for non-clinical roles.

Anyone can drop in to the surgery tomorrow, Saturday, March 5, from 9am-11am, to find out more about the positions available.

The practice said the difficulties recruiting were related of a national shortage of staff.

Carterknowle Surgery in Sheffield is holding a recruitment day after struggling to fill a number of job vacancies
