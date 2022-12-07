Three new Sheffield GP health centres now look set to be built – but plans for two more may now be ditched.

NHS South Yorkshire is expected to recommend the three centres go ahead, using part of £37m it has been given to improve primary care buildings in the city, bringing together GP and other services under one roof, and looks to extend and improve three existing buidlings

It follows consultation with residents covered by the nine GP practices that were proposing to move into one of the new buildings. The feedback from over 5,000 people was looked at to decide whether to proceed with the plans and move into a new centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After discussions with individual practices, officials say it has been agreed that the proposal for Firth Park Surgery and Shiregreen Medical Centre to relocate to Concord Sports Centre will be withdrawn.

Sheffield GP buildings recommendation: Three new buildings set to go ahead, two could be ditched. Those set to relocate include Burngreave Surgery, Sheffield Medical Centre , Page Hall Medical Centre , Upwell Street Surgery,, the Health Care Surgery, and Buchanan Road Surgery, all pictured

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they have recommended proceeding with the development of proposals for three buildings. Burngreave Surgery and Sheffield Medical Centre would relocate to a new health centre on Spital Street, next to Sheffield Medical Centre. Page Hall Medical Centre and Upwell Street Surgery would relocate to a new centre on Rushby Street. And the Health Care Surgery, Buchanan Road Surgery, and Margetson Surgery would relocate to an new site on Buchanan Road / Wordsworth Avenue.

Extensions and alterations would be made to three existing practice premises - Norwood Medical Centre, Pitsmoor Surgery, and Firth Park Surgery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Zak McMurray, medical director for Sheffield at NHS South Yorkshire, said 5,000 Sheffield people had had their say on the plans. He said: “People told us there were many benefits to the health centres, also some disadvantages including getting to the new centres. The feedback was used to help inform practices’ decision on whether they wanted to continue in the programme and move into a new centre. We will continue to support the GP practices not proceeding with plans to relocate to a new health centre to review their requirements.”

The recommendation was made in the NHS South Yorkshire draft decision-making business case which was published this week ahead of a final decision being made at the NHS South Yorkshire board meeting in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even after the NHS makes the final decision on which of the health centres goes ahead, there are more steps needing to happen such as NHS England approval to release the funding, and planning permission.

If approved, local communities would be involved in the design of buildings. Construction would be planned to start next year. GPs and new patients would start using the new buildings in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officials say the areas covered by the plans have significant health needs and have not benefited from any investment in GP buildings in many years. GPs’ existing buildings would close if they moved into the new ones.

Practices will not merge but will remain independent practices and patients will see the same GP and nurses and receive the same personalised care as they do now.

Advertisement Hide Ad