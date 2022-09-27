As Sheffield university students head back to campus, ready to make the most of everything on offer, sometimes health can get neglected in all the excitement.

With freshers’ week often comes freshers’ flu and with this in mind, health experts have shared their 3 top tips for surviving freshers’ flu as well as keeping your mental health in a good place.

1. Be alcohol aware

Students in the UK are beginning their new years in Universities and health experts have given three top tips for Students to keep safe and healthy.

Keep your drinks with you and covered to avoid instances of spiking. Leave a glass of water by your bed before you go out so it’s ready for when you get in from drinking.

If you are experiencing extreme nausea and dizziness for multiple days after drinking, seek medical attention as this could be a sign of alcohol poisoning or spiking.

2. Eat a balanced diet

It’s easy to fall into bad eating habits, especially during freshers’ week.

Try to add some nutrients into each of your meals - vegetables such as broccoli and spinach provide a lot of essential vitamins. Be sure to drink plenty of water too, especially if you are drinking alcohol regularly.

3. Listen to your body

If you are feeling exhausted or unwell, avoid pushing your body too far. Give yourself a rest break, ensuring you’re recuperated for your next event.

Though students around this time are all about socializing and making new friends, missing an event or two to focus on your health is better than missing weeks' worth because you’ve worn yourself down too far.