Sheffield family launches fundraiser to buy ‘life-changing’ medical equipment for girl, 10

10-year-old Ronni Hague, from Sheffield, has Stickler Syndrome and needs a tracheostomy tube to breathe through.

The fundraiser is to buy her a ‘life-changing’ compact suction machine to replace her current bulky equipment.

Ronni’s mum, Danielle, 41, said: “I have to pull along my suitcase to carry all her medical equipment.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

10-year-old Ronni Hague has Stickler Syndrome and needs a tracheostomy tube to breathe through.

"This is a nightmare if you just fancy a walk out. This compact suction machine would be amazing as we could just have it all in a small rucksack, put it on our backs and off we go.

"The NHS doesn’t fund smaller machines as we have to have the ones we are given. This would be amazing to have and make life much easier!”

Ronni is partially deaf, and she has had a tracheostomy, a tube to breathe through, for seven years.

The tracheostomy is a lifeline for her, but Ronni must carry a heavy suction machine with her everywhere in case her airways get blocked.

The current machine is so big, it restricts the number of things Ronni can do.

This is why they want to buy a compact suction machines – but they are expensive.

Angela Baker, the organiser and a family friend, said: “Ronni comes to stay with us most holidays as my daughter Jessica is trachea trained for Ronni. It’s the only place she can go without her mum as only her parents and Jess are trained to use suction and change the tracheotomy or clear blockages.

“Ronni’s mum did a charity wing walk last year to donate money to the hospital that looks after Ronni.