Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new device being trialled in Sheffield could help improve stroke survivors’ use of their arms and hands without surgery.

Craig Corke, aged 52, who lives in Chapeltown, had a stroke in April 2017 and used an earlier, implanted version of the treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "I’d had a stroke in the night – my wife woke me up and I was mumbling, my brain had gone. I’d lost my speech and movement in my arm and right leg. My face was drooping just like on the FAST adverts.

"I ended up in hospital for three months, the movement in my leg came back on its own but my arm was like a dead weight."

Craig Corke, from Chapeltown, says he can "do everything" since having nerve therapy after his stroke.

Craig, now back to working in IT, had an earlier, pacemaker-like device surgically implanted into his chest in 2018.

‘Tickling' a nerve at the ear using mild electrical pulses from this device helped to improve the use of his hand and arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Since having the nerve therapy, I’ve seen a huge improvement in my arm. I can do everything.

"I can drive, do DIY, gardening, fix the roof and do everything around the house. It’s made a massive difference to my life."

A stroke patient is shown how the new device works as part of the new trial

Now, a wearable device, connected to an earpiece, may be able to stimulate the vagus nerve to help strengthen the arm and hand.

This could mean people self-administering it at home, avoiding the need for surgery and saving the NHS money in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of over 100,000 people in the UK who have a stroke every year, about a third of survivors are left with permanent arm weakness, limiting their ability to carry out everyday activities.

The TVNS device and earpiece

The trial is the first of its kind in seeing if stroke survivors' strength can be improved through the skin.

Rehabilitation therapy has been the main treatment for people recovering from a stroke, but with this alone, many survivors still have persisting arm weakness.

Up to 243 patients from 15 UK stroke centres are set to be enrolled into the trial over the next two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TRICEPS trial is led by researchers from Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the University of Sheffield.