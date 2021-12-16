Sheffield doctor given top job at British Association for Sexual Health and HIV

Dr Claire Dewsnap, consultant in genitourinary medicine at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust will be the first Sheffield based consultant to be elected president of The British Association for Sexual Health and HIV (BASHH).

BASHH is a leading national organisation which aims to champion and promote good sexual health, including improving the study and practice of diagnosing, treating and managing sexually transmitted infections, HIV and other sexual health problems.

Dr Claire Dewsnap

Claire, who is also clinical lead for sexual health services in Sheffield, has worked as conference organiser for BASHH for the past three years. Her new role as president will commence on January 7 2022 and will run for two years until January 2024.

She said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity as president to help create better care provision for sexual health services across the UK. As the first Sheffield based president of BASHH, I will be driving a wider strategy around sexual health on a national level and will be an advocate for all people accessing these services.”

As part of her presidency, Claire will be at the forefront in leading the organisation’s vision and will be working with other local and national organisations to drive the sexual health agenda.