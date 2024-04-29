Sheffield disability support group call for care improvements after inquest into man’s death

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A coroner issued a prevention of future deaths report this month (April 15) following an inquest into the death of Craig Burfield, who died during surgery at the Northern General Hospital. He had complicated health needs related to spina bifida and died during surgery for bladder stones.

Steve Eccleston, assistant coroner for South Yorkshire West, issued the report following an inquest he held into Mr Burfield’s death. He concluded that death was caused by the consequences of clots which formed in hydrocephaly shunts in Mr Burfield’s brain and cerebral sinus during the surgery in February 2023.

Mr Eccleston, who said that Mr Burfield’s brain had swelled in an “unsurvivable” event, heard evidence that the shunts had been fitted in childhood to drain excess fluid from his brain.

The Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, where patient Craig Burfield died during surgery

Spina bifida is a condition where the spinal cord fails to form fully in a baby’s womb before birth.

The inquest heard that there is no protocol or pathway in place to continue monitoring shunts implanted during childhood for adult patients. Mr Eccleston gave the chief executives of the Sheffield Teaching Hospital Trusts NHS Foundation Trust and the Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust 56 days to respond to his findings.

Saddened

Sheffield Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus (SHASBAH) said in a statement: “We were deeply shocked and saddened by the recent inquest finding into the death of Craig Burfield. His untimely passing serves as a poignant reminder of the unique challenges faced by individuals living with disabilities.

“This tragic incident highlights the importance of raising awareness and providing adequate support for those with spina bifida and other disabilities.

“Our spina bifida and hydrocephalus community rely on a shunt valve to maintain proper cerebrospinal fluid levels. However, this heartbreaking case now alerts us to the fact complications under anaesthesia can arise with the shunt clotting, leading to severe consequences.

“SHASBAH supports people with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, by providing assistance and resources to those affected by these conditions. However, despite our best efforts, there remains a need for greater awareness, research, and support services for our disabled community.

“The passing of Craig highlights the importance of proactive medical care from birth through to adulthood with regular monitoring, and access to specialised treatment for people with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus.

“We need to continue research to develop more effective interventions and treatments to improve the quality of life for those living with these conditions.

Inclusivity

“Additionally, it is a reminder of the importance of advocating for the rights and well-being of disabled people within our communities. By promoting inclusivity, accessibility, and support, we can work towards creating a more equitable society where everyone, regardless of ability, can thrive.

“To honour the memory of Craig, let us renew our commitment to raising awareness, providing support, and advocating for the needs of loved ones and neighbours, living with Spina Bifida and other disabilities.

“Together, we can strive to ensure that tragedies like these will not happen again and every person with a disability will have the opportunity to live a full and dignified life.”