Sheffield dentists: £2.1m super-surgery opens at Spital Hill offering NHS places
mydentist has opened on Albion House, Savile Street, after a £2.1m investment that has created 15 jobs.
It has 20,000 patients following the merger of three practices: Blyde Road, Shalesmoor and Spital Hill.
A spokesperson said it was taking on new NHS patients “however the availablity is limited.” It also offers private treatment.
James Pyatt, mydentist area development manager, said the merger had taken more than three years.
He added: “We’ve been working very hard to relocate to a more accessible site in Sheffield, so to see the new practice finally open is fantastic.
“With 13 modern surgeries and plans to expand to 18 surgeries within the next few years, we now have much more choice for patients, plus our team is benefiting from improved facilities.
“Our aim was to meet the needs of our patients and our team here in Sheffield now and in the future, and feedback so far has been very positive.”
The business is headquartered in Manchester and has more than 500 practices across the country.
