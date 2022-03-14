The hospital, which provides mental health services across the city, is looking for full-time support workers to help in the health care sector.

Staff from the Sheffield Cygnet Hospital will be talking at the open day about how local jobseekers can make a positive difference to the lives of people enduring mental health illness.

The hospital provides low secure services for women and CAMHS services for male and female adolescents and is now looking for support workers to join its team.

Rowan Marriott, head of resourcing at Cygnet Health Care, said: “The recruitment challenge facing the health care sector has been well documented recently. Increased demand for specialist services like ours means it is crucial to recruit talented and compassionate individuals to help reduce the current pressure on the sector.

"Previous experience is not essential, but it is important that applicants have a passion for delivering outstanding care and helping others. Many of our most dedicated staff members started out as support workers and they will be on hand to share their experiences at the open day for people interested in a career in care.”

Cygnet Sheffield also offers incentives for its new staff, including discounts at big brands such as Boots, Nike, H&M, Argos, Ikea and Primark. In addition to these discounts, it also offers discounted gym memberships, free onsite meals, a group pension scheme and a health cash plan.