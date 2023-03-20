News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield COVID-19: Three years on from when Steel City's streets fell eerily quiet under first lockdown

Panic buying, social distancing and long months indoors – it all began this week three years ago with the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:11 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 11:11 GMT

This week marks three years since the then-Prime Minister acceded to warnings from Public Health England and declared the first coronavirus lockdown. On March 23, 2020, the nation tuned in to a press conference as Mr Johnson told every household: “You must stay home.”

The impact was immediate, as these photos of Sheffield city centre’s deserted streets remind us all. The new norm of seeing street after street with not a soul in sight – except, perhaps, spaced out two metres apart in queues outside supermarkets – will be hard to explain to future generations.

Take a look at these photos from 2020 and see if they stir up memories of those strange times.

Following the announcement of the first lockdown, a public service advert appeared on Fargate warning people of the pandemic and to stay at home to remain safe.

Following the announcement of the first lockdown, a public service advert appeared on Fargate warning people of the pandemic and to stay at home to remain safe.

Lockdown one gave us a really unusual sight - an empty Meadowhall car park. Typically busy and full, Meadowhall was left in the lurch as all shops closed with the population at home.

Lockdown one gave us a really unusual sight - an empty Meadowhall car park. Typically busy and full, Meadowhall was left in the lurch as all shops closed with the population at home.

Fargate in Sheffield was all but abandoned back in March 2020. Usually bursting with shoppers, Fargate was silent and all shops closed and empty.

Fargate in Sheffield was all but abandoned back in March 2020. Usually bursting with shoppers, Fargate was silent and all shops closed and empty.

A typically lovely place in Sheffield to shop and eat, Ecclesall Road in Sheffield was, like the rest of the city, a now victim of abandonment due to lockdown.

A typically lovely place in Sheffield to shop and eat, Ecclesall Road in Sheffield was, like the rest of the city, a now victim of abandonment due to lockdown.

