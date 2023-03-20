Sheffield COVID-19: Three years on from when Steel City's streets fell eerily quiet under first lockdown
Panic buying, social distancing and long months indoors – it all began this week three years ago with the first Covid-19 lockdown.
This week marks three years since the then-Prime Minister acceded to warnings from Public Health England and declared the first coronavirus lockdown. On March 23, 2020, the nation tuned in to a press conference as Mr Johnson told every household: “You must stay home.”
The impact was immediate, as these photos of Sheffield city centre’s deserted streets remind us all. The new norm of seeing street after street with not a soul in sight – except, perhaps, spaced out two metres apart in queues outside supermarkets – will be hard to explain to future generations.
Take a look at these photos from 2020 and see if they stir up memories of those strange times.