Panic buying, social distancing and long months indoors – it all began this week three years ago with the first Covid-19 lockdown.

This week marks three years since the then-Prime Minister acceded to warnings from Public Health England and declared the first coronavirus lockdown. On March 23, 2020, the nation tuned in to a press conference as Mr Johnson told every household: “You must stay home.”

The impact was immediate, as these photos of Sheffield city centre’s deserted streets remind us all. The new norm of seeing street after street with not a soul in sight – except, perhaps, spaced out two metres apart in queues outside supermarkets – will be hard to explain to future generations.

Take a look at these photos from 2020 and see if they stir up memories of those strange times.

1 . Fargate Sheffield Following the announcement of the first lockdown, a public service advert appeared on Fargate warning people of the pandemic and to stay at home to remain safe.

2 . Meadowhall Sheffield Lockdown one gave us a really unusual sight - an empty Meadowhall car park. Typically busy and full, Meadowhall was left in the lurch as all shops closed with the population at home.

3 . Sheffield Fargate Fargate in Sheffield was all but abandoned back in March 2020. Usually bursting with shoppers, Fargate was silent and all shops closed and empty.

4 . Ecclesall Road Sheffield A typically lovely place in Sheffield to shop and eat, Ecclesall Road in Sheffield was, like the rest of the city, a now victim of abandonment due to lockdown.