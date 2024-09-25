Sheffield community hospital commemorates first anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and patients at CHEC Sheffield were celebrating this week after the community-based healthcare provider marked a whole year of working with the NHS to increase patient choice and reduce waiting times.

Since first opening its doors in September 2023, CHEC Sheffield has provided ophthalmology and gastroenterology services to more than 1,950 patients and completed over 500 cataracts surgeries. The community hospital has also succeeded in consistently maintaining very low waiting times, with patients currently able to access treatment in one week.

“It’s hard to believe it’s only a year ago that we welcomed our first patients to CHEC Sheffield,” comments Donna Taylor, Hospital Manager. “We’d like to thank the local community for choosing CHEC, trusting us to deliver the highest standards of care, and for joining us to celebrate our first anniversary!”

Over the last 12 months, CHEC Sheffield has pioneered a series of initiatives that make it easier for patients to access its community-based healthcare services. These include a free Home to Hospital™ pick up service and an online patient booking app.

“Patient choice and reducing waiting times are at the forefront of the NHS agenda. Working in partnership with the NHS, we constantly look for new ways to make it easier for patients to exercise that choice and access the treatment they need,” continues Donna.

CHEC has established a stronghold for community healthcare provision across Northern England, with hospitals in Leeds and Manchester. Throughout the UK, CHEC now has more than 25 hospitals and 60 community clinics.

To learn more accessing the treatments CHEC provides in partnership with the NHS, please visit www.chec.uk