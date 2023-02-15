A Sheffield couple shocked by a sudden cancer diagnosis for their two-year-old son are being helped through the difficult time thanks to a fundraising appeal.

Two-year-old Tyler was diagnosed with cancer in November 2022. Picture: Deon Harrison

Deon Harrison and his partner Jess were heartbroken when their son, Tyler, was diagnosed with cancer in November 2022. The family have been facing the storm of operations and hospital appointments ever since.

Jess said: “One night in November we were sat inside as normal and we found a lump. We took him to the doctors and they referred us to Sheffield Children’s and we were quickly sent to A&E.”

“They took us to a room and basically told us he had cancer,” Deon said. “Through December, we were constantly in the hospital whilst we were going through the chemotherapy.”

Tyler's family has been working through the intense treatment processes since his diagnosis. Picture: Deon Harrison

It has been a very difficult few months for the family, but both Deon and Jess are making sure to continue making memories. Deon said: “We have never been through this before but we don’t know if this is going to be our last Christmas with Tyler so we just savour each moment.”

Deon and Jess said so far doctors were optimistic they would save Tyler’s life, but they were awaiting test results for the latest updates and currently “each appointment is a goal”.

The diagnosis has had a financial impact on the family as they juggle care, treatment and apppointments, but now their local community is banding together to help support Deon, Jess and Tyler through their most difficult period.

Family friend, Claire Pashley, has organised a charity race night in order to raise money for the family.

Family friends have organised a fundraiser to help support Tyler's family through their most difficult time. Picture: Deon Harrison

The event, at The Water Tower in Norton, will allow guests to watch a video of a horse race and “bet” on which horse they think is going to win. There will also be a raffle with over 40 prizes donated from across the local community.

