Sheffield City Trust & The Children’s Hospital Charity's Partnership Hits Impressive Milestone

Sheffield City Trust works with The Children’s Hospital Charity in a ticketing partnership, offering an optional donation alongside ticket purchases to support The Children’s Hospital Charity where it is needed most and helping Sheffield City Trust invest and engage with hard-to-reach communities.

The Children’s Hospital Charity changes lives every day by supporting the teams at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust. Sheffield Children’s is a special place, providing the best possible care for children all over Yorkshire, the UK and beyond.

Sheffield Children’s cares for thousands of children and young people from across the world, and with the support of Sheffield City Trust and generous event goers, the partnership will go towards helping to ensure the team at Sheffield Children’s has exactly what they want, when they need it, to deliver the best possible care for its patients.

The partnership between Sheffield City Trust and The Children’s Hospital Charity has generated over £16,000 over the last few years all thanks to your support.

In previous years, donations have helped to fund incredible projects like the £6million helipad on the roof of Sheffield Children’s Hospital. The helipad will save vital minutes when every second counts to get children the urgent care they need from the specialist teams at Sheffield Children’s.

The Charity is currently raising £2million towards the build of a new world-class research and technology centre - the National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT) - which will be run by Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust and based at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.

The NCCHT will be a place to develop world-leading research and build new technologies to solve the biggest challenges in children's healthcare. It will bring together children, clinicians, inventors and engineers under the same roof, with state-of-the-art facilities for manufacturing, digital development and the opportunity to deliver Sheffield Children’s clinical care.

Sophie Coburn, Corporate Fundraising Manager at The Children’s Hospital Charity said: “The support of Sheffield City Trust truly does have a huge impact on Sheffield Children’s, its patients, families, and staff.

“As one of just three standalone specialist children’s hospitals in the UK, many young people travel from far and wide to receive care at Sheffield Children’s. The money raised from this partnership supports specialist treatment by funding life-saving equipment, new facilities, a comfortable environment and vital research, which changes paediatric care for thousands of children from across the world.

“We’re so proud to partner with Sheffield City Trust and can’t thank them enough for the amazing support.”

