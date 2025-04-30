Sheffield Children’s welcomes first Consultant Allied Health Professional

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Children’s proudly announces the appointment of Nicki Barker as its first Consultant Allied Health Professional!

This groundbreaking role marks a significant step forward in advancing paediatric healthcare and enhancing patient care through the integration of clinical practice and research.

A Consultant Allied Health Professional (AHP) is an experienced healthcare worker who plays a key role in improving patient care. They use advanced skills to assess and manage complex health issues.

In addition to providing expert care, they lead and mentor other healthcare professionals and focus on training and development. Consultant AHPs also engage in research to ensure that treatments are based on the latest evidence. By working closely with their teams, they help enhance patient outcomes and quality of care.

Nicki Barker in an outpatient treatment room

Nicki’s journey to this position has been years of dedication and diverse experience. She has treated complex asthma patients, led clinical initiatives, and conducted impactful research. Now, as a Consultant AHP, Nicki will seamlessly combine her clinical expertise with her research interests, fostering innovation in patient care.

This new role represents a transformative approach within the Trust, emphasising how research and clinical practice can work hand in hand to improve patient outcomes.

Nicki said: “Research should be a core part of our business.” By aligning research with patient care, she aims to ensure that Sheffield Children’s patients benefit from the latest advancements in healthcare.

One of Nicki's research focuses is innovative technologies, including the use of radioisotope MRI scanning to understand complex respiratory conditions. This package of research projects has received funding from The Children's Hospital Charity, reflecting of our collaborative commitment to advancing medical knowledge.

Nicki Barker stands by desk in colourful outpatients treatment room.

One of the most exciting aspects of this role is the career pathways it opens for other AHPs and nurses. By offering an alternative to traditional management routes, Nicki’s position allows healthcare professionals to continue developing their clinical skills while engaging in meaningful research.

Nicki said: “I hope this role grows, not just for those looking to advance their careers, but for new graduates who see this as a potential pathway from the beginning.” She envisions a future where research is integral to clinical training, enhancing the skills of healthcare professionals from the outset.

Nicki also takes her expertise beyond the Sheffield Children’s. She recently presented her work at the European Respiratory Society Congress in Vienna and travelled to Brisbane in March 2025 to deliver a course to healthcare professionals.

Sarah Wright, Physiotherapist Consultant at Queensland Children’s Hospital supplied the following feedback from colleagues: “The facilitators were amazing and so open and generous with their knowledge. Really creating an environment to learn and consolidate knowledge in an effective way. Have put everything into practice and seen immediate results.”

These opportunities exemplify how research enriches the careers of healthcare professionals and benefits patient care.

Mandy Higginbottom, Lead AHP in the Trust said: “The introduction of the Consultant AHP role is a significant milestone for Sheffield Children’s and a beacon of what is possible when clinical excellence meets research-driven practice!”

With Nicki at the helm, the Trust is set to embark on a promising new era for AHPs, nurses, and the patients they serve.