Working with Artfelt, The Children’s Hospital Charity’s arts programme, Sir Quentin’s work fills the corridors of three wards and is the focus of large-scale murals in the communal spaces where children eat and play.

Ruth Brown, Chief Executive at Sheffield Children’s, said: “We are absolutely delighted to hear Sir Quentin Blake has been made Companion of Honour.

"Sir Quentin’s artwork has delighted children for generations and we are so proud to have his artwork around our hospital wards.

The collaboration was made possible by The Children's Hospital Charity's arts programme, Artfelt

“His artwork brings colour, joy and a touch of magic which means so much to our patients, their families and our colleagues too.

“From huge images of dragons and elephants to trees full of children playing, every picture has a sense of fun that lifts the spirits. We’re so grateful to Quentin for that gift.”

The collaboration celebrates highlights from his archives and also features unique pieces inspired by the work of Sheffield Children’s.

Quentin Blake's artwork in a Parents' Room. Credit Jules Lister

These special paintings in the Parent Rooms on the wards, show hospital staff supporting patients on their adventures around a magical tree.

Limited edition prints of these pieces were then sold to raise funds for Artfelt’s important work in making the clinical feel more comfortable at Sheffield Children’s.

Jade Richardson, Head of Artfelt added: “Seeing Quentin's work large scale on the walls in our wards at Sheffield Children’s is a joy that transcends beyond the youth.

"His work ignites imaginations and inspires creativity when people need it most.

Quentin Blake's artwork on the ward. Credit Jules Lister

“I especially love the bespoke works in the Parent Rooms that incorporate our nursing staff. It epitomises Quentin’s caring contribution in offering comfort to the parents, staff and patients at the hospital.

“On behalf of everyone in Artfelt and The Children’s Hospital Charity team, I’d like to thank Quentin for all his work at Sheffield Children’s and congratulate him on this well-deserved honour.”

For the commission, Artfelt worked with Quentin and the team at Burgess Studio to select groups of illustrations from his extensive collection of original drawings and watercolours.

These were re-produced as high-quality prints which allow dialogue between children and carers as they walk through the hospital spaces.

Beloved illustrator and the UK's first children's Laureatte, Sir Quentin Blake has been honoured in the 2022 Birthday Honours

Circus artists, mythical dragons, the trumpet playing Mr Magnolia and the wonderful work of Planet Zog, all feature amongst the engaging artwork, which was carefully chosen for its child friendly nature.

Speaking at the time of its installation in 2019, Quentin added: “Over the past dozen years I have worked on many projects in hospitals and have been moved to discover the positive effects pictures can have.

“Hospitals can be strange and intimidating places, especially for a child, so it was fabulous to be asked to create some new pieces of art and to work with the Burgess team on this project.

“I hope it will enhance the powerful relationship between staff and patients, and that they will find plenty to look at, think about and enjoy.”